JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of his sixth intoxicated-driving offense Sunday night after his vehicle rear-ended a semitrailer truck, Janesville police said.
Officers responded at 7:50 p.m. Sunday to a report of a traffic accident on Humes Road and North Wright Road, according to a police news release.
A resident had called police to report a vehicle that was swerving on Humes Road and traveling toward North Wright Road. As the vehicle approached North Wright Road, it struck the back of a semi, according to the release.
Officers reported that the driver, Joseph C. Jansen, 60, of Janesville showed signs of impairment. They administered a field sobriety test, which Jansen failed, according to the release.
Jansen was arrested on a charge of sixth-offense intoxicated driving and cited for automobile following too closely. Results of a blood test are pending.
Jansen is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.