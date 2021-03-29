JANESVILLE
A Janesville man driving without headlights was arrested early Sunday morning on his suspected fourth intoxicated-driving charge, the Janesville Police Department reported.
Officers stopped Jarrod R. Harris, 29, of 2426 Sherwood Drive, for driving without headlights at 2:55 a.m. Sunday on North Ringold Street at Matheson Street, according to a police news release.
Harris showed signs of impairment and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. A blood sample was taken for testing, and results are pending, according to the release.
Harris was arrested on charges of fourth-offense intoxicated driving, felony bail jumping and operating after revocation.
He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.