MILTON

Milton police are investigating allegations that girls from the Orfordville Parkview High School show choir were video-recorded in their dressing room at a January show choir competition in Milton.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed by a Milton detective in Rock County Court, the Parkview boys dressed in a Milton High School classroom, and then the girls dressed in the same room after the boys left.

A girl later noticed a cellphone on a chair in the room, and it appeared it had been recording for 27 minutes, the document states.

The girl then saw a boy she knows retrieve the phone.

The affidavit does not specify that the boy was a member of the Parkview show choir, but it does request to retrieve the phone from him at Parkview High School.

The affidavit states police were seeking evidence of two crimes: possession of child pornography and capturing representations depicting nudity.

The affidavit said the video might have been deleted, but the state Division of Criminal Investigation can recover deleted video from digital devices.

Documents indicate police obtained the phone.

Milton Chief Scott Marquardt declined to comment on what he called an active investigation. He said the investigation had not progressed to the point where an arrest could be made.

Analyses of evidence by state authorities often take many weeks.