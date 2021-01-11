ALBANY
Authorities investigating the death of a newborn reported missing Saturday in Albany are seeking the public's help.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, and a person of interest has been taken into custody, according to a Monday news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The release does not identify who was arrested.
Authorities are looking for information about a person walking in Albany on Jan. 5 as seen in images released Monday by authorities.
Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud and Albany Police Chief Robert Ritter said the infant was born Jan. 5 at a home in Albany and then taken from the home by the infant’s father. The infant was reported missing Saturday and found deceased Sunday, according to the news release.