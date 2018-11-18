01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC

Officials have identified the man killed in an apparent hit and run incident either late Friday night or early Saturday morning in the town of Union.

William B. Church, 21, of Evansville, was the victim of the incident, according to a news release Sunday from the Rock County’s Medical Examiner’s Department.

Police first responded to reports of a male subject lying in the middle of Highway M between Elaine Drive and Hill Drive at 12:11 a.m. Saturday.

The medical examiner pronounced Church dead at the scene.

A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday, according to the release.

Preliminary results confirmed that Church’s death was the result of injuries sustained in an apparent hit and run incident.

The medical examiner’s department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.