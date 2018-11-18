Officials have identified the man killed in an apparent hit and run incident either late Friday night or early Saturday morning in the town of Union.
William B. Church, 21, of Evansville, was the victim of the incident, according to a news release Sunday from the Rock County’s Medical Examiner’s Department.
Police first responded to reports of a male subject lying in the middle of Highway M between Elaine Drive and Hill Drive at 12:11 a.m. Saturday.
The medical examiner pronounced Church dead at the scene.
A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday, according to the release.
Preliminary results confirmed that Church’s death was the result of injuries sustained in an apparent hit and run incident.
The medical examiner’s department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.
