DELAVAN

Delavan police have identified the Williams Bay woman who died from a suspected drug overdose, which led to a reckless homicide charge against a man accused of supplying the drugs.

The woman was Amber R. Koelling, 27, of Williams Bay, Delavan Police Chief Jim Hansen said in an email Wednesday.

Koelling’s name was not included in a criminal complaint filed Tuesday that charges Andy H. Rodriguez, 38, of 317 Autumn Drive, Delavan, with first-degree reckless homicide, delivering heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia—all as party to the crime.

Police responded to Rodriguez’s home at about 9 a.m. June 27 for a reported drug overdose, according to the criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

The medical examiner declared Koelling dead at the scene.

Rodriguez told police he and Koelling mixed the heroin they had the night before, the complaint states. The two “hung out,” and Koelling injected herself with heroin.

Rodriguez said he checked on Koelling “a few times throughout the night,” the complaint states. He called an ambulance after she vomited and felt cold.

He performed CPR until the ambulance came, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez is set to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.