JANESVILLE
A 25-year-old Janesville woman who was reported missing was found dead Tuesday afternoon, according to a Janesville police news release shared Wednesday.
The death does not immediately appear suspicious, police said in the release. Although the death is still being investigated, police did not find signs of “foul play” or any “concerns for public safety.”
Lt. Chad Pearson told The Gazette that the death does not appear to have been intentional.
At 12:44 p.m. Tuesday, Janesville police were called to investigate a missing-person report from the area of Mayfair Drive and Hawthorne Avenue, according to the release.
Pearson said the woman had been out with a friend before she went missing. The two had not been fighting, he added, saying the friend was the one who reported the woman missing.
The woman appeared distressed when she was last seen, Pearson said.
At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1100 block of Woodman Road, where the woman’s body was found in a residential neighborhood next to a detached garage.
Pearson said they were unaware of any connection the woman had to where her body was found.
The woman’s name was not immediately released as the police department works with the medical examiner.
Those with information are asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or to share information on the P3 Tips app.
This article was updated at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday with more details from a police official.