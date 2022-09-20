01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE -- A Janesville Police Department resource officer remained working at Edison Middle School on Tuesday, the day after her gun apparently accidentally misfired in her office there.

Resource Officer Denise Hagen Stutika remains on duty at the school – with a different handgun and holster – and the department now needs to repair lost community trust, Sgt. Benjamin Thompson of the Janesville Police Department told The Gazette Tuesday afternoon.

