JANESVILLE

Janesville police used a drone and police dog Fred to arrest a suspect days after a retail theft at Shopko, according to a news release.

Police originally investigated the theft at 10 a.m. Wednesday and noticed a vehicle on Pontiac Drive fleeing the scene. Officers started a pursuit but stopped shortly after they began, according to the release.

Three days later, an officer located the suspect, Alexander Schenck, at 7:45 p.m. Saturday inside a convenience store. Schenck ran from the officer, who was injured in the chase.

Police then used a dog and drone to find Schenck in a garage in the 700 block of Cornelia Street, where he was arrested.

Schenck is being held at the Rock County Jail on charges of theft, retail theft, resisting causing injury, burglary and criminal damage to property, according to the release.