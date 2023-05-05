JANESVILLE – A Craig High School assistant track and field coach has been arrested after Janesville police found what they characterized as a “personal recording device” in a girls locker room.
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested Friday and was being held at the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of possession of child pornography, violation of privacy of a person younger than 18 and representations depicting nudity of a person younger than 18, according to a release from the Janesville Police Department.
According to the release:
Craig High School Resource Officer Sean Jauch received a report of a recording device found in the locker room.
Police and the school district cooperated to investigate the device, and based on interviews and other evidence, a search warrant was served at an address on South Lexington Drive in Janesville.
The incident remains under investigation. Police Chief Dave Moore and Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman will hold a news conference on the matter at 1 p.m. Monday at the Janesville Police Department.
In addition to coaching current Craig High track and field athletes, Kitzman was formerly the head coach of the Craig boys and girls swim teams for nine years, ending in 2017.
He also founded the Phoenix Club in 2021, according to that organization's website, which says it offers participation and coaching for youth in track and field, cross country, and triathlon.
