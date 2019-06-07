JANESVILLE

Police are looking into whether they should refer a hate-crime charge to the district attorney after an incident Thursday in the Janesville Walmart parking lot.

Police arrested a white Beloit man after he confronted a black woman in the lot and displayed a handgun during a subsequent argument with a black man, police said.

The white man was upset because the woman was driving in the wrong direction, police said.

The black man told police the white man called him the N-word during the confrontation, said Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas, who supervised the police response to the incident.

Officers responded at 6 p.m. to Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Drive. A witness told them a man was yelling at a female in the parking lot. Officers learned the argument began over the woman driving the wrong direction in the parking lot, according to a police news release.

Anthony C. Kreyer, 20, of Beloit was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walmart briefly locked its doors at the request of police when they learned a firearm was involved, Wehmas said.

Kreyer, who is white, got into an argument with the woman, and then a bystander, also black, intervened.

The black man said Kreyer threatened to “beat the b….’s ass” and called him the N-word, Wehmas said.

Police reports indicate the black man heard Kreyer saying “KKK,” a reference to the racist group Ku Klux Klan. Kreyer’s friends or associates told police Kreyer goes by the nickname AK or AKK, even though his initials are ACK, Wehmas said.

Some of Kreyer’s friends were not truthful about the location of the gun, Wehmas said.

Lt. Charles Aagaard said Friday afternoon the detective bureau would begin investigating whether the incident rises to the level of a hate crime.

During the confrontation, Kreyer pulled up his shirt, displaying a revolver in his waistband, Wehmas said, but he never pulled it out or pointed it at anyone. The black man then called police and backed away, Wehmas said

Wehmas praised the black man for reporting the incident, noting that members of minority groups sometimes do not feel comfortable doing so.

Wehmas noted ongoing police outreach to minority groups, in the hope of building trust that will make it easier to solve crimes and said police will look into allegations of racial incidents.

“We have no tolerance for that in Janesville,” Wehmas said.

Officers interviewed associates of Kreyer and learned the gun was moved among friends and taken to different addresses, said Sgt. Chad Pearson, who reviewed reports from the incident.

At one point, the gun was at a residence on South Wright Road without the resident knowing it was there, Pearson said, and Elany M. Castro, 21, of Lake Mills, retrieved it from the residence, Pearson said.

Castro was arrested on a charge of obstructing an officer, Pearson said.

Castro gave the gun to friends, who were transporting it when police stopped a vehicle on Palmer Drive near Racine Street, Pearson said.

A second vehicle pulled up next to the car being stopped, and police searched the second vehicle and found the gun, a .38 revolver that belonged to one of Kreyer’s family members, according to the news release.

Wehmas noted officers found the handgun despite efforts to hide it: “I’m proud of those guys. … They weren’t letting it rest until they found that firearm.”

The woman driver Kreyer confronted was gone when police arrived, and it would help the investigation if she would tell what she experienced, Wehmas said.

Police also stopped a car with a couple and two small children on Deerfield Drive after the incident because their car matched a description, but they were not involved, Pearson said.