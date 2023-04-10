JANESVILLE -- The Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that suspects being investigated for stealing a car in Beloit are connected to a shots fired incident Sunday morning in Janesville’s fourth ward.
A house in the 300 block of Lincoln Street was struck several times by gun shots around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Multiple witnesses heard the shots but no one was injured. Officers recovered six spent casings in the area. Witnesses told investigators that the suspects were seen driving away in a gray newer model SUV.
At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Beloit police received a report of a stolen silver Hyundai Santa Fe. stolen sometime after 6 p.m. Saturday.
About 20-minutes later, a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the middle of South Read Road just north of Highway 11.
Officers were able to confirm this was the same vehicle involved in the shooting after comparing video surveillance footage from the neighborhood in Janesville.
The stolen vehicle involved in the shooting had a broken driver’s side rear window that was covered with a large pink bath towel.
Police are asking anyone in the fourth ward area near Lincoln Street to review any surveillance video or doorbell cameras to assist in the investigation. This is an ongoing investigation and further details may be released at a later time.
Officers still haven’t confirmed any suspects but are asking the public for help.
Anyone with information regarding this incident the people involved should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit an anonymous tip with the P3 app.
House struck
Sunday's incident followed a shots fired incident on April 1, in which a house in the 400 block of North Walnut Street was struck several times by gunfire.
According to a recent release, officers responded to that call on Saturday, April 1. There were multiple witnesses and no one was injured. Officers found twelve spent shell casings in the area.
Investigators found through witnesses and videos that the suspects were seen driving a white newer model SUV. There are persons of interest who have been identified for possible connection to the incident; however, their names are not being released at this time due this remaining an open investigation.
The Janesville Police Department follows a Nine Point Gun Crime Plan to help with the prevention of gun violence in the community. The police department said in a Nixle alert that it takes "each and every gun crime or allegation of gun crime seriously, address them promptly, and investigate them thoroughly."
The Janesville Police Department said that they appreciate the working relationship they have with the community and is also seeking assistance with this investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip using the P3 app. CrimeStoppers and P3 tips are anonymous.
