BELOIT
City of Beloit police arrested a man early Saturday after a chase and a crash into a Town of Beloit Police squad car.
Both the fleeing driver and town officer were treated at a local hospital, town police reported.
Police arrested 34-year-old Sean R. Schmelzer Brodhead, on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated, fleeing police, OWI causing injury, reckless driving and recklessly endangering safety, according to city of Beloit police.
Beloit police said the incident occurred when a reckless driver nearly hit a Beloit community service officer working in the area of Bayliss and Park avenues around 12:40 a.m.
Police said the driver continued to drive erratically and fled from police at high speed on Riverside Drive.
A Town of Beloit Police officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop on Riverside Drive when the driver sideswiped the squad vehicle, causing the suspect vehicle to crash.
The fleeing vehicle rolled after hitting the squad car and came to rest near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Azalea Terrace, according to a town police news release.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle and the town officer were taken to a local hospital, where the officer was treated for minor neck and back injuries and released.
The officer will not be cleared to return to work for a couple weeks, according to the town news release.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the crash investigation. City of Beloit police are investigating the pursuit.