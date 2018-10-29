WALWORTH
A bomb threat found at Big Foot High School on Monday morning was not credible, police said, but school officials released students early as a precaution.
Monday's threat was the second one the school has received this month, Walworth Police Chief Daniel Hammett said.
A janitor found the threat, which contained the words "bomb at 2," written on a bathroom wall around 7 a.m. Monday, Hammett said.
Some students already had arrived at school when the threat was discovered. Students went to class as usual with increased police presence, Hammett said.
Police performed sweeps of the interior and exterior of the school but found nothing. They also interviewed students but got no valuable information, Hammett said.
A student sent an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips mobile app, but the tip did not pan out, he said.
Police exhausted all leads, and students were released early from school around 1 p.m.
Police currently do not have any suspects, Hammett said.
He said the incident was nearly identical to a threat found on a bathroom wall Oct. 17. Police did not find any information or credible leads that time, either.
The high school will make up the lost hours at the end of the school year, according to a school district Facebook post.
Police are still looking for additional information on the threats. Anyone with a tip can send it to police through the P3 Tips mobile app.
