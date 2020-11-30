JANESVILLE
A Beloit man was arrested after a traffic stop early Sunday morning for a suspected fourth-offense operating while intoxicated violation, Janesville police said.
Tracy A. Butler, 49, of 366 W. Grand Ave., upper, was stopped at the intersection of Beloit Avenue and State Street, Janesville, for various moving violations, including an improper left turn at Jackson Street and Delavan Drive and violation of a traffic control signal at Delavan Drive and Beloit Avenue, according to a police department news release.
Police said Butler showed signs of intoxication, and he was arrested after a field sobriety test.