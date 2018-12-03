EVANSVILLE

A Beaver Dam man was arrested on multiple charges Sunday night after a reported assault in Evansville, police said.

Tyler J. Brazee, 32, of Beaver Dam was arrested on charges of burglary, disorderly conduct, battery, lewd behavior and fourth-degree sexual assault, according according to a police news release.

The Evansville Police Department responded to an unknown problem at 2 p.m. Sunday at a home on Madison Street, according to the release.

Officers met with a woman who told police she had been the victim of sexual assault and battery, according to the release. 

Police believe the woman was followed home from Janesville and had been the target of an attempted assault in her home, according to the release.

Evansville police, with assistance from the Janesville and Beaver Dam police departments, identified Brazee as the sole suspect. He was apprehended at 8:30 p.m. in Beaver Dam, according to the release.

The investigation remains open, according to the release. 

This story will be updated.

