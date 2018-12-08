JANESVILLE
Janesville police arrested two men Friday afternoon who are suspected of using counterfeit money to shop at six stores, according to a news release.
Tysean J. Pollard, 17, and Kierre M. Washington, 18, both of Madison, were arrested and are being held at the Rock County Jail. Pollard is being held on a charge of six counts of forgery, while Washington is being held on a charge of six counts of party to crime/forgery.
Police responded to Woodman's grocery store around 4:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a man trying to use a counterfeit $100 bill. The suspects fled in a black 2009 Nissan Cube before police arrived, according to the release.
Police later found the vehicle in the Target parking lot with Washington in the driver's seat. Pollard then exited Target and was apprehended by police after a brief foot chase, according to the release.
Police found $1,100 of counterfeit $100 bills, paper with additional fake bills printed on it and a small printer inside the vehicle. They also found nearly $1,100 worth of real U.S. currency, according to the release.
The bills also were used at Kohl's, Festival Foods, Walmart and Shopko, according to the release.
