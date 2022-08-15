Police have arrested a Beloit man who authorities suspect shot a gun during an argument early Sunday on Janesville’s west side.
In an alert, Janesville police said officers have arrested Nathan R. Williams, 41, Beloit on first-degree attempted homicide after what police say was a “high-risk” traffic stop on Janesville’s northeast end at about 3 p.m. Monday.
Police said Sunday they already learned the identity of a man who authorities believe shot a gun during an argument about 3 a.m. Sunday with a woman who police say was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries and released.
Williams’ arrest Monday came as Janesville street crimes police were staked out near Kettering and Whitney Street during a “covert operation.” They spotted Williams and stopped his vehicle. He was alone at the time, according to the police alert.
Police said Williams at the time was in possession of illegal drugs he is suspected of trafficking, including an undisclosed amount of mushrooms, heroin, cocaine and cannabis.
He is expected to be charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking, along with felony counts related to the reported shooting and argument reported on the west side Sunday morning, including first-degree attempted homicide, reckless endangering safety while armed and substantial battery while armed, police said.
Police said Williams was being held Monday at the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.
