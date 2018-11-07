JANESVILLE
Carlos Ford, 52, Beloit, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery at 5 Points Grocery and Beverage, according to a police news release.
Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday to the store at 600 W. Milwaukee St. The release states the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect took the money and store items before fleeing.
According to the release, police were able to identify Ford through items left behind at the store.
Officers later responded to a call of a hostage situation about 4:19 a.m. at the 2500 block of N. Sumac Drive. Police identified Ford in the second incident and attempted to arrest him. Ford resisted and an officer sustained a minor injury during the arrest.
Ford was arrested on charges of armed robbery and resisting an officer. Police are still investigating.
