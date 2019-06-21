ELKHORN

A Walworth man with an earlier child sexual assault conviction reached a plea agreement Friday to avoid a mandatory life sentence on another child sexual assault charge.

Both sides agreed to drop a persistent repeater enhancer charged against Lawrence C. Hisel Jr., 31, of N1510 Six Corners Road.

Hisel pleaded guilty to repeated sexual assault of a child, using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, soliciting an intimate representation from a minor, child enticement and failure to update the sex offender registry.

Walworth County prosecutors charged Hisel with sexually assaulting a girl as young as 12 eight times between October 2015 and May 2017. A girl told police assaults took place at her home, his home, in his car in a fast-food restaurant parking lot and at Babe Mann Park in Elkhorn, according to the criminal complaint.

In a previous incident, a sheriff’s deputy posed as a 15-year-old girl on the app Whisper. Hisel sent sexually explicit messages and pictures, according to that complaint.

Hisel said in court Friday he suffers from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

His attorney, Mackenzie Renner, put her hand on his back during some of the hearing to calm his shaking.

Judge Phillip Koss told Hisel he did not want him to plead guilty if he did not do what the charges allege he did.

A judge previously sentenced Hisel to five years of probation and one year of jail with work release on a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The maximum prison term Hisel faces at his upcoming sentencing is nearly 70 years, a point Koss emphasized to Hisel.

That hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15.