The person shot by a city of Beloit police officer last week is expected to survive, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice released the name of the Beloit officer who fired the shots.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release Monday that the person who was shot Dec. 15 is expected to recover from their injuries.
The news release also said Shannon Dykstra, a 13-year police veteran, as the officer who shot the person.
Dykstra was investigating a traffic crash near Prairie and Copeland avenues in Beloit when DCI said a person on foot attempted to attack her and take her service weapon, resulting in the sergeant shooting the person.
Emergency dispatch audio reviewed by Adams Publishing Group indicated Dykstra told first responders that a Hispanic male had rammed his body into the side of a vehicle and that the man appeared to be having “some mental health issue.” Shortly after, Dykstra is heard telling the man to get on the ground before the shooting occurred. An unidentified first responder stated over emergency dispatch that the person who was shot had a tourniquet applied to their right arm.
The DCI is reviewing evidence in the case and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation ends.
The sergeant has been placed on administrative duty as the investigation continues.
The last time police shot someone in Beloit was Dec. 10, 2019, when a 23-year-old Beloit man was shot after a police pursuit in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue.
Montay S. Penning died after that shooting. He was found to be armed with an unloaded handgun he reportedly pointed at Beloit police during a foot pursuit after a vehicle was reported stolen and shots were reportedly fired in Beloit. The three officers involved in that incident were cleared of any wrongdoing, and the Rock County District Attorney’s Office deemed the shooting justified.
