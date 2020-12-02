JANESVILLE
The man charged in a Janesville double homicide could return to Rock County after finishing a sentence in Illinois, but a local prosecutor said a judge’s ruling will decide when exactly that is.
Marcus T. Randle-El, 34, of Illinois, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the Feb. 10 killings of Seairaha J. Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory.
Rock County Assistant District Attorney Gerald Urbik said Wednesday that Randle-El is finishing a prison sentence in Illinois because he was on parole during the alleged murders.
Randle-El is scheduled to be released from Illinois prison Friday, Dec. 11. Urbik emphasized that if Randle-El is not immediately taken to the Rock County Jail, he will remain in custody in an Illinois jail.
Urbik said an Illinois judge will have to decide if the extradition waiver Randle-El filed in February is still valid.
If the judge decides the extradition waiver is not valid, Rock County prosecutors will continue pursuing a governor’s warrant, Urbik said
That process, based on past experience, takes 30 to 60 days, Urbik said. He added, however, that on rare occasions some people contest governor’s warrants.
Randle-El, a former UW Badgers football player, has been charged with shooting and killing Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois, in the 3200 block of Midvale Drive in Janesville.
Rock County prosecutors believe Randle-El recently refused to voluntarily waive extradition like he did back in February, which is why a judge will decide if his previous waiver can still apply.
If everything goes smoothly, the soonest Urbik said Randle-El would appear in Rock County Court would be Monday, Dec. 14. But it remains to be seen what the Illinois judge will decide.
“We have every intention of bringing him here sooner or later while he is in custody in Illinois,” he said.
Urbik said he would only comment on the extradition matters and not on the substance of the case.
This story might be updated with further details.