JANESVILLE

As Janesville comes to grips with a double homicide, here is a look back at previous homicides in the city in which one or more person died over the past 50 years:

Aug. 11, 1979: Former Beloit firefighter Russell Dibble sets fire to an apartment building in downtown Janesville, killing three people.

Cheryl Klemann, who was 21 and six months pregnant, and Mary McGowan, 19, were asphyxiated by smoke. William Lyons, 35, died two weeks later from burns suffered in the fire.

Dibble, 32, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and arson. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

May 26, 1969: Urial “Riley” Behling kills ex-girlfriend Goldie Thomas and her date, Steven Brown, with a .38-caliber pistol at 432 N. Parker Drive before suffocating himself with carbon monoxide in his car.

Behling told Thomas if she didn’t promise to marry him that weekend there would be murder and a suicide.

Behling left work at General Motors in Janesville early before heading to Thomas’ home, where he shot Brown twice in the abdomen, killing him. He drove his vehicle into Thomas in the driveway, knocking her over.

He then shot Thomas once in the chest after she begged him not to hurt her. She died an hour later at Mercy Hospital. Behling also shot Douglas Miller in the stomach. He was treated at Mercy and released.

Three children were in the house at the time of the shooting, including Thomas’ 5-year-old son.

Behling then drove to a field in the town of Plymouth and killed himself.

