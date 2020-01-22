ELKHORN

A passenger accused of yanking a convertible’s steering wheel before it crashed into a motorcycle, launching the injured motorcyclist into the car’s back seat, has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him, court records show.

Carlos A. Garcia, 25, of Chicago pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Other charges were dismissed and read into the record, according to online court records.

Carlos was in the car with his sister, Angelica Garcia, on Aug. 8 on Highway 120 north of County H, according to the criminal complaint. That’s where Bloomfield police responded after Angelica struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Angelica, 29, of Lake Geneva pleaded guilty to causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A blood test showed she had a 0.139 blood-alcohol concentration after the crash.

Carlos admitted yanking the steering wheel because they were arguing and he was angry, the complaint states.

Carlos is scheduled for sentencing at 11 a.m. March 16, and Angelica is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 10.