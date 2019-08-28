ELKHORN

The passenger from a crash that ended with a motorcycle driver landing injured in the back of a convertible now faces criminal charges because Walworth County prosecutors said he yanked the convertible’s wheel.

Carlos A. Garcia, 24, Chicago, was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety following the Aug. 8 crash in the town of Bloomfield.

The woman accused of driving the convertible that collided with a motorcycle was charged Aug. 15. Prosecutors charged Angelica R. Garcia, 29, of N2020 County H, Lot 49, Lake Geneva, with causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-offense intoxicated driving, two counts of obstructing an officer and operating while revoked causing great bodily harm.

Carlos and Angelica are siblings, said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Leusink, who is prosecuting the cases.

Bloomfield police on the afternoon of Aug. 8 responded to Highway 120 north of County H after the Garcia’s 2007 Pontiac G6 convertible collided with a 2003 Harley Davidson, according to the complaint.

The motorcycle driver told police he tried to brake and avoid the Pontiac as it crossed the median into his lane, but he hit the passenger side of the car and was thrown into the rear seat, the complaint states. The motorcycle driver’s medical records showed he had a dislocated elbow.

At first, Carlos told police he was the driver and asked if he would be charged with manslaughter, according to the complaint. At another point he asked if he was going to prison.

But witnesses said Angelica was driving, and when police told her they would check video surveillance, she admitted to driving, according to the complaint.

One witness reported hearing Angelica say “he grabbed the wheel” after the crash, the complaint states.

Carlos later admitted to yanking the steering wheel because they were arguing and he was mad, according to the complaint. Angelica told police she then lost control of the car.

Angelica is next set for her preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

Carlos was scheduled to make his initial appearance Wednesday, but his next court date was not immediately available.