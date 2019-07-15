MADISON

A paramedic with a Janesville ambulance company is accused of fondling a patient and exposing himself in the back of an ambulance during a transport from Janesville to Stoughton.

Timothy Ovadal, 36, of Madison was charged Monday with second- and fourth-degree sexual assault in Dane County Court.

Dane County sheriff's Deputy Benjamin Wepfer was dispatched to Stoughton Hospital about 4 a.m. May 9 to interview a woman who reported being sexually assaulted on an ambulance ride from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville to Stoughton Hospital.

The woman reported Ovadal touched her breasts without consent, exposed himself and whispered “several dirty things” in her ear, according to the criminal complaint.

“I can’t believe something like this was happening to me in the back of an ambulance,” the woman said, according to the complaint.

Swabs from the woman and Ovadal came back positive, according to the complaint.

Ovadal at the time was a paramedic with Ryan Brothers Ambulance Services, a private ambulance company in Janesville. The company did not respond to The Gazette's inquiries about his current employment with the company.