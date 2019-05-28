ELKHORN

A Palmyra woman charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving admitted to having 13 drinks before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in Walworth County Court.

Whitewater police say at about 1:44 a.m. May 22, Sherry S. Matyas, 56, drove while intoxicated in the 800 block of West Main Street, according to the complaint.

Matyas said she had too much to drink—five beers and eight shots, the complaint states. She told police she was driving home from the bar.

Results from a blood test are pending.

She has previous intoxicated driving convictions for violations in 1990, 1994, 1996 and 1998, according to the complaint.

Matyas is also charged with resisting an officer by failing to stop a vehicle. Police reported pursuing her for less than a mile at about 50 mph before she pulled over in a parking lot on Tri County Line Road in Whitewater, the complaint states.