ELKHORN
A Palmyra man charged with seventh-offense intoxicated driving admitted to police that he drank a shot of liquor before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
East Troy police stopped a vehicle driven by Russell L. Zuerner, 55, on Dec. 8 at 3238 Main St. in the village, the complaint states.
They noted that Zuerner exhibited slurred speech, had difficulty keeping his balance and smelled of intoxicants, according to the complaint.
Zuerner has previous intoxicated-driving convictions in 1989, 1993, 2000, 2001 twice and 2011, the complaint states.
