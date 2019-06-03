JANESVILLE

A man and woman accused of making methamphetamine south of Janesville last month might have been doing it for several years.

Criminal complaints filed in Rock County Court on Monday allege the pair had been buying a key ingredient in the meth-making process—cold remedies containing pseudoephedrine—since 2015.

They also recruited others to buy the cold medicine, the complaint states. One of the buyers had bought pseudoephedrine 22 times during the previous year.

Federal law limits how much pseudoephedrine a person can buy and requires sellers to keep track of purchasers.

James E. Bjork, 47, of Redwood Motel, 3912 N. Hackbarth Road, Janesville, and Stacey R. Utterberg, 45, of 233 Kellogg Ave., were arrested after sheriff’s deputies raided a building at 1101 S. County D (Afton Road) in the town of Rock on April 29.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that deputies found materials suggesting a “one-pot” method, also known as “shake and bake,” was used to make the illicit stimulant.

The complaint indicates children had lived with adults in the building, which was not zoned as a residence. Meth-making produces volatile chemicals and toxic vapors, but the complaint does not say the children were exposed to those.

Bjork is charged with manufacture of methamphetamine. Utterberg is charged with party to manufacture of methamphetamine. The complaint does not indicate any selling of meth to others.

The two appeared briefly in court Monday without lawyers and were released on signature bonds. Their next court appearance is set for June 26.

Sudafed, lighter fluid, mineral spirits and lithium batteries, all used in the process, were found in the building along with traces of suspected meth, according to the complaint.

The complaint lists videos from Janesville Walgreens stores on West Court Street and Milton Avenue that show Utterberg, Bjork and several of their buyers buying pseudoephedrine.

Bjork has bought pseudoephedrine 99 times since 2015 and was blocked from buying it 10 times, while Utterberg had bought it 92 times and was blocked eight times in that period, according to the complaint.

A witness told investigators that she and the building’s owner, who lives out of state, sometimes stayed at the building with their child on weekends and that Utterberg’s four children lived there, as well, but they had moved out after a Janesville fire marshal inspected the building in January.

They had been staying at the building for at least a year, the complaint indicates.

One of the pseudoephedrine buyers told investigators he had ingested methamphetamine with Bjork and Utterberg, according to the complaint.