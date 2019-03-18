JANESVILLE

Two people were injured after their pickup truck was forced off Interstate 90/39 in Janesville on Saturday night, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Rock County Court.

Derek E. Doudna, 27, Madison, was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated causing injury.

A couple in a full-sized pickup truck said a car hit them, forcing them off the highway, where they rolled over, likely several times, according to the complaint.

The man and woman were able to speak to a state trooper at a hospital later.

Doudna also was cited for open intoxicants and blew a 0.176 on a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.