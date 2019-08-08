JANESVILLE

A man who drove past “road closed” signs Thursday on Janesville’s south side was arrested on a charge of seventh-offense intoxicated driving.

The incident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at State and Washington streets, police said in a news release.

Driver Curt L. Baumer, 38, drove east on West State Street past the signs warning of street construction, and the frame of his vehicle got hung up on the partial road ledge, according to the release.

Baumer was not hurt. He was held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance.