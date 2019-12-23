JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman was found in her car, unconscious from a drug overdose, after she tried to drive to an appointment for addiction treatment Friday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

The woman had tried to leave her home with her 6-year-old in the car, but instead backed up, hitting a child’s slide and almost hitting her house’s deck, according to the complaint.

Police searched the house where two small children lived with their mother and uncle and found these items in various rooms: marijuana-smoking materials, hypodermic needles, syringes, drug-cooking materials, a bottle containing numerous baggies of suspected drug residue, fentanyl test kits and the opioid antidote Narcan, according to the complaint.

In the basement, officers found pills, cigarette butts and empty beer bottles accessible to children as well as large amounts of garbage, rotting food and tinfoil packages with suspected drug residue, according to the complaint.

The mother, Samantha J. Brown, 23, of 2033 Sunnyside St., was charged Monday with two counts of child neglect, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown also was charged with first-offense intoxicated driving with a child in the car.

Brown’s brother, who lives with her, reported the overdose at 3:43 p.m. Friday and administered Narcan before police arrived, according to the complaint.

Brown told police she used heroin regularly but had never overdosed before. She had told her brother how to find the Narcan in case of an overdose, according to the complaint.

The car was still in reverse but not moving when an officer found Brown slumped over the wheel. He pulled her back onto the seat, where she awoke, and he put the car in park, according to the complaint.

Brown told police she had bought one-half gram of heroin in Beloit and injected it into her arm while in the bathroom and a few minutes later injected another dose, and “the next thing she knew she was waking up in the front yard of her residence in the driver side of her vehicle,” the complaint states.

Brown’s brother said she had left for her Suboxone treatment in Beloit with her 6-year-old daughter, but the girl returned to the house a few minutes later and said her mother needed help, according to the complaint.

Suboxone is used to wean addicts from addiction to heroin and related drugs.

Police found Brown’s purse in the car. In the purse were drug-injection materials and a corner of a baggie filled with a powder later identified as fentanyl, an opioid often sold as heroin but much more powerful.

At her initial court appearance Monday, Brown was released with a signature bond and ordered to have no contact with her children unless approved by Child Protective Services.