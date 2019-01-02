JANESVILLE
Two Janesville Walgreens stores lost more than $2,000 worth of razor blades in a coordinated criminal operation last July and a third Walgreens lost hundreds of dollars worth of other merchandise, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Wednesday.
The complaint charges Christopher M. Griese, 36, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, with two counts of felony retail theft and one count of misdemeanor retail theft.
The heists began at the Walgreens at 2519 Kettering St. the evening of July 19, when an employee who would have been near an emergency exit door was called to the photo department to take a call from an unhappy customer.
At about the same time, someone rushed out the emergency exit, according to the criminal complaint.
Employees later found 45 boxes of razors valued at $1,072 had been taken.
Later that evening, someone took $1,029 worth of razors from the Walgreens at 1933 W. Court St., according to the complaint.
The ruse was similar in the second incident, including a phone call about a missing photo order and someone leaving through an emergency exit.
A shift leader at the second store recognized photos from the first theft as people who had been in her store before the theft.
Later that night, a similar theft occurred at the Walgreens at 1740 Center Ave., but in that case, an employee heard about the earlier thefts and took the expensive razors off the shelf, according to the complaint.
Instead of razors, thieves made off with six to eight packages of Prilosec, valued at $40 each, and at least three Sonicare electric toothbrush heads, also valued at $40 each, according to the complaint.
Janesville police sent out alerts to area law enforcement. Police in Crystal Lake and Elgin, Illinois, reported similar thefts there.
The Illinois police recognized the man in an image taken from the Janesville stores’ surveillance video as Griese, a suspect in those thefts, according to the complaint.
Another person, Genevieve Valentine of Wonder Lake, Illinois, also had been arrested in Illinois in connection with thefts there, and the calls received by one of the Janesville stores was from a woman of the same name in Wonder Lake, according to the complaint.
A warrant for Griese’s arrest was issued Wednesday by Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse