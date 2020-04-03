ELKHORN
An Orfordville man convicted of trying to pay for sex with a teenager in what was actually a police sting will report to jail later than planned because of COVID-19, a Walworth County judge decided Tuesday.
Dustin J. Jensen, 42, of 188 N. Wright St., reached an agreement March 17 to plead guilty to one of the two counts he faced—trafficking of a child—and he was sentenced to 10 years of probation with one year in jail with work release, court records show.
There was no real child in the case, but the criminal complaint said Jensen “did knowingly attempt to solicit a child for the purpose of commercial sex act.”
Judge Phillip Koss allowed Jensen to serve his jail sentence through the Rock County Jail with electronic monitoring if he was accepted there, according to online court records.
Originally, Jensen was supposed to report to jail by April 10.
But a few hours after Jensen’s March 17 plea and sentencing hearing, the county’s clerk of courts office released an order from the judges adopting emergency measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Jensen's attorney, Mackenzie Renner, said Friday that their request to postpone the jail report date was because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
On June 13, 2019, Jensen responded to a police-generated sexual advertisement that featured a 15-year-old girl, according to the complaint. Jensen then went to Delavan to meet with who he thought was the girl.
Erectile dysfunction medication was in Jensen’s vehicle, the complaint states.
Jensen’s new jail report date is June 10, court records show.
If Jensen is revoked while on probation, he has 279 days of sentence credit.