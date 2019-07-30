JANESVILLE

An Orfordville man is in an intensive-care unit after being hit by a car driven by a man he knew, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest.

The injured pedestrian and the driver were involved in an altercation before the crash, said Capt. Todd Christiansen of the sheriff’s office’s detective bureau.

Christiansen would not describe the altercation or say where it happened, saying an investigation is ongoing.

Christiansen also would not say if he believes the crash was intentional.

The injured man was identified as Joshua Johnson, 40, who is being treated for a head injury at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.

The hospital would not release Johnson's condition on Tuesday.

Christiansen said detectives have not been able to speak to Johnson.

Luke Kasten, 29, also of Orfordville, is suspected in the hit-and-run accident. He is being held at the Rock County Jail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday, according to a press release.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 506 Main St. in Orfordville at 2:52 a.m. Saturday, according to the release. They found Johnson semiconscious and lying in the street.

Christiansen said Johnson was walking in the street before being struck.

Witnesses had identified Kasten, who turned himself in on Monday, Christiansen said.

Detectives interviewed Kasten and arrested him on suspicion of hit and run and first-degree reckless injury, according to the release.