ELKHORN

An Orfordville man faces criminal charges in Walworth County Court after police posing as a 15-year-old girl lured him to Delavan to pay for sex, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

A court commissioner on June 14 ordered Dustin J. Jensen, 42, of 188 N. Wright St., held on a $20,000 cash bond on charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and trafficking a child, court records show.

Although there was no real child in this case, the latter charge was issued because prosecutors allege Jensen “did knowingly attempt to solicit a child for the purpose of commercial sex act,” the complaint states.

At about 6:04 p.m. June 13, Jensen responded to a police-generated advertisement and asked for “straight sex,” and oral sex with a 15-year-old girl for $60 for 30 minutes or $100 for an hour, according to the complaint.

After police mentioned the age via text message, Jensen said, “OK as long as I can trust you I’m cool,” according to the complaint.

At 6:41 p.m., Jensen called an undercover officer, who told him to come to Delavan.

Police stopped Jensen and looked at his phone, which showed he had searched for the phone number the undercover agent used, according to the complaint.

Jensen told police he came to see the girl but changed his mind.

Police found erectile dysfunction medication in Jensen’s vehicle, the complaint states.

A Milton man from a similar Walworth County case was sentenced in May to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. Allen J. Sorenson pleaded guilty to the trafficking charge. The computer charge and another for possessing drug paraphernalia were dismissed and read in as part of an agreement.

A judge Wednesday allowed Jensen, who had been ordered not to contact minors, to have electronic contact with his daughter, according to online court records.

He is set to appear in court at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, for a preliminary hearing.