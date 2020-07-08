JANESVILLE
A Rock County Court commissioner ordered a Beloit man held on $50,000 cash bond Wednesday on charges of attempted murder stemming from a shooting at a town of Rock strip club.
The attorney for Damont D. Green, 27, of 1909 House St., argued for a smaller amount of cash—$3,500—pointing to how Green turned himself in Tuesday, is a lifelong resident of Beloit and has a “compromised immune system.”
Michael Murphy, the attorney, said Green had to have his spleen removed following a gunshot wound that nearly killed him three or four years ago.
Jails and prisons across the country have been among the most vulnerable places to coronavirus outbreaks. Locally, the Rock County Jail as of last month had two correctional officers test positive during the pandemic.
Assistant District Attorney Alex Goulart countered Murphy’s argument by saying there was video evidence of the June 20 shooting at Blu Astor that injured at least four others, strengthening the prosecution’s case.
Green and another man whom authorities have not caught, Jaquczeas “Jaq” A. Wiggins, 23, of 1824 Fayette Ave., Beloit, face charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, four counts of first-degree reckless injury and two counts as first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
All charges except the attempted homicide count are as party to a crime, while Green also faces one more charge of first-degree reckless injury, according to the criminal complaint.
Goulart said they counted about 26 people in the club’s vestibule, which is where Green and Wiggins shot at one another following an argument that started inside the club, the complaint states.
Murphy said Green fled from the scene because his life was threatened.
“This is a case where self-defense is going to be an issue,” the defense attorney said.
Murphy said Green’s girlfriend and family were willing to post the money they could get. But because people are out of work during the pandemic, they couldn’t get more than $3,500, he said.
Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer agreed with Goulart that the charges were too serious and the situation too dangerous to not go with the $50,000 cash bond.
Green is next set to make a court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday.