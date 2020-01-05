JANESVILLE

A man was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after Janesville police responded to a shots-fired call.

Few details were immediately available. Janesville police Lt. Todd Kleisner said police found the man down in the road near 613 W. Racine Street, and he was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.

Kleisner didn’t know if the man had been shot or what his condition is.

A “significant number of people” were at the Racine Street residence, possibly at a party, when the incident occurred, and police are working to speak to them, Kleisner said.

The shots-fired call came in at 5:08 a.m. Kleisner said detectives were called in to work the case.

This story will be updated.