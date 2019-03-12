BELOIT

One person died and two were wounded in a shooting in Beloit on Monday, police said.

Police said in a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning that the incident arose from an “ongoing dispute.”

It was not gang-related, police spokeswoman Sarah Millard told The Gazette in an email.

The deceased was identified only as a 21-year-old Beloit man.

The two wounded people, males ages 15 and 25, also are Beloiters who were treated at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, police said.

“We believe all parties know each other and that this is part of an ongoing dispute,” the statement reads.

The shooting was first reported around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

“A large confrontation involving many individuals” led to the shooting, in the area of Elm Street and Roosevelt Avenue on the city’s west side, according to the statement

“We are still actively working on the investigation, which includes various identification pieces, which is why the names of the two individuals shot and the homicide victim are not yet being released,” the statement reads.

Police warned people not to speculate about names of potential suspects on social media, “for the safety of the community and to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 608-364-6837.