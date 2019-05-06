JANESVILLLE

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department has released the name of a 33-year-old Janesville man who died Saturday after a head-on car crash on Highway 14.

David M. Savona was the passenger in a Ford Mustang that collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release issued Monday.

An autopsy confirmed Savona died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.

The accident occurred at 9:18 p.m. Saturday when the Mustang's driver, Thomas Bluhm of Janesville, tried to pass an uninvolved vehicle on Highway 14 north of Ruger Avenue and collided with a Buick Encore in the oncoming lane, according to a previous report from The Gazette.

Bluhm was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-offense operating while intoxicated and second-offense operating while intoxicated causing injury.

The Encore driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s department, according to the release.