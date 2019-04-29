FOOTVILLE

Local officials have canceled a community discussion Tuesday in Footville that would have addressed the placements of two sex offenders in the area.

The meeting was canceled after the state reneged on its plans to locate the sex offenders near the village at 11109 W. County B in Janesville, said Wayne Udulutch, Center town chairman.

Udulutch said Monday the state notified local officials that it did not plan to move the offenders to that location.

Tuesday's meeting was meant to address concerns raised by residents after some sounded the alarm about the move.

“I haven’t heard anybody disappointed by it," Udulutch said of the state's decision. "... That was a bad place to put them, that’s for sure.”

It's unclear where the state wants to place the offenders, he said.