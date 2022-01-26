Janesville police officer Ryan Jaremko received a letter of commendation last week for de-escalating a situation with a man who might have been armed as he was threatening violence.
The commendation—a rare award reserved for officers who perform particularly noteworthy acts of service—was nevertheless Jaremko's second such recognition from his superiors in the police department.
The most recent commendation stemmed from a Dec. 5, 2021, incident. Jaremko and other officers were dispatched to a disturbance in which a male was suspected of being physical with the person who called police.
On the way to the scene, officers learned the man had left the residence and may have been armed.
The suspect’s father helped officers get in contact by phone with his son. Jaremko said he spoke to the man and was able to disarm him—both persuasively and literally—over the course of a phone conversation.
At the onset, Jaremko said the call was stressful. The suspect was audibly upset and did not initially want to speak with an officers. However, using his training and the help of a partner in a squad car, Jaremko said the situation was soon brought under control.
“We have a shift with a lot of good officers,” Jaremko said. “Having other partners on shift that can help you when you're in these [situations], it sets you up for success.”
By talking to the man, Jaremko said he was able to establish common ground with him.
“Initially, the suspect was pretty upset, but I just tried to speak with him and find some rapport,” Jaremko recalled.
Over the course of their 30-minute conversation, Jaremko said he tried to reason with the man by reminding him of the importance of his family and his job. Eventually Jaremko said he was able to convince the suspect to put down his weapon and peacefully surrender to officers.
Calls like this are more frequently fielded by 911 dispatchers, Jaremko said, but sometimes they're best handled by officers.
“It’s easier for us, if we’re investigating the incident, for an officer to call the suspect and talk to him,” he said. “We may have more information than dispatch does when they get the 911 call.”
Jaremko’s first letter of commendation was awarded last year for his efforts following a 2020 shooting incident in a local tavern. In that incident, Jaremko and three other officers were able to identify and later arrest the suspect by reviewing video footage.
Jaremko said he is honored by the commendation he received last week, but the more recent incident involved other officers, too.
“I know it got handed out to me, but at the end of the day it was a team effort with everyone we had on our shift,” he said.
To successfully prevent a potentially violent situation is a credit to the good trainiong he and his colleagues have received, he said.
“I do take pride in that,“ Jaremko said.