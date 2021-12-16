BELOIT
A person was injured after being shot by a Beloit Police Department sergeant on Wednesday night. There was a struggle, during which the subject attempted to take the officer’s firearm, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
At around 7:44 p.m., the sergeant, who has not yet been identified, was investigating a traffic crash near Prairie and Copeland avenues. While investigating the crash, a subject on foot reportedly attacked the sergeant and attempted to take the sergeant’s gun, a DOJ news release states.
In response, the sergeant fired the weapon, injuring the subject. The person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of the susbject's injuries is currently unknown. The involved officer was not injured in the incident, the news release said.
The involved officer has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.
On Thursday, Wisconsin DOJ Communications Director Gillian Drummond said, "DOJ is not providing any further comment on this incident while the investigation is ongoing."
Emergency dispatch audio reviewed by the Adams Publish Group shows an unidentified officer initially reporting a hit-and-run crash near Prairie and Copeland involving two vehicles, but later reported to dispatch the incident involved criminal damage to property.
The officer told dispatch a suspect, identified as a Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and tan pants, "rammed his body into the side of a car as it was slowing down." The officer also reported that the man appeared to be "having some mental health issue," and requested backup.
The officer later said they would make contact with the man again while at Crescent and Prairie. There was then a period of radio silence before an officer reports to dispatch "shot fired, one down. I am OK. Stage an ambulance. Close off Prairie at Copeland."
Following the shooting, other Beloit officers secured the parameter and emergency medical staff from the Beloit Fire Department were on the scene. An unidentified first responder stated over dispatch that the person who was shot had a tourniquet applied to their right arm.
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being led by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations with assistance by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
The DCI is reviewing evidence in the case and and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation ends.
The last officer involved shooting in Beloit occurred on Dec. 10, 2019, when a 23-year-old Beloit man was shot following a police pursuit in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue. Montay S. Penning, 23, died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.
Penning was found to have pointed an unloaded handgun at Beloit police during a foot pursuit following a report of a stolen vehicle and shots fired in Beloit.
The three officers involved in the incident were cleared of any wrongdoing and the shooting was ruled to have been justified by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.