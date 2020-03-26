JANESVILLE
Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Interstate 90 and Highway 14 on Thursday afternoon.
Both an officer and a male who was holding a knife were transported for medical treatment, police said.
"The officer was transported and is OK," said Sgt. Joshua Norem of the police department. He would not elaborate.
The suspect, who was shot, is expected to survive, Norem said.
Norem would not say whether the suspect is an adult or a juvenile. He said more details would be available at a news conference, which has not yet been scheduled.
In a news release, police said they were called to a traffic crash at 2:45 p.m., when a male exited the vehicle and armed himself with a knife.
As the officers tried to take the man into custody, a Janesville police officer fired at the male with the knife, according to the release.
The male "was immediately transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is expected to survive. An officer was also taken to a local medical facility for treatment," the release states.
A man bearing insignia of the state Division of of Criminal Investigation was seen at the scene. The DCI investigates officer-involved shootings in the state.
Typically, local police discuss the incident, and then officials remain silent until DCI issues its findings to the district attorney, who decides what happens next.
In the Dec. 10 fatal shooting of Montay S. Penning, 23, in Beloit, Rock County District Attorney David O'Leary declared on Feb. 7 the shooting by Beloit police was justified.
Highway 14/Humes Road will be closed for several hours between Pontiac Drive and Deerfield Drive, police said in the release, issued at about 4:20 p.m.
Norem asked that people avoid the area.
Interstate 90/39 is open.
This story will be updated.