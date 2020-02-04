JANESVILLE

A Beloit man set to head to trial on sex assault charges from nearly two decades ago pleaded no contest during a hearing Monday morning, avoiding a trial as a jury pool waited nearly four hours.

Rock County Judge Karl Hanson found Jason A. Smith, 43, guilty after he pleaded no contest to two charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child (with) use of a dangerous weapon for an attack on a 13-year-old girl in Beloit in July of 2000.

Smith is currently serving a 50-year sentence for the October 2000 sexual assaults of two teenage girls in Beloit.

Entering Monday, the case seemed bound for trial after last-minute discussions between defense attorney Shanna Knueppel and Assistant Attorney General Amber Hahn appeared at a stand-still on Friday.

Both Knueppel and Hahn spent the majority of Monday morning running through legal issues tied to the impending trial. During those talks, Smith demanded to be removed from the courtroom in an emotional outburst, which prompted a recess being declared by Hanson.

“I want to go,” Smith said, as he interrupted Monday’s hearing. “...I feel like I was forced to (a) trial, for whatever reason.”

Hanson spoke directly with Smith after the outburst, warning him of the rights he would be giving up at a trial and potential complications for his defense if he was not to be present.

After an afternoon recess, cooler heads appeared to prevail.

Hahn argued against Hanson accepting the no contest pleas due to the possibility that Smith could withdraw his plea in the future. She also stressed that the victim in the case, who was prepared to testify at trial, wanted the case to head to trial.

In making his ruling to accept both pleas, Hanson said if swift resolution of the litigation could be met, along with the resources needed to execute a trial, he was in position to move forward to sentencing.

Since no plea agreement was in place at the time of sentencing, both the defense and prosecution can freely argue the terms of a final sentence. The maximum penalty for the charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child (with) use of a dangerous weapon is 35 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, or both.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.