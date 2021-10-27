The case against a town of Beloit man who was arrested in early October for allegedly shooting windows of vehicles parked along West Walters Road near the Apple Hut apple orchard is moving slowly.
The Rock County District Attorney’s Office said the case against Theodore J. Rowe, 71, remains under review and that no charges have yet been filed against the man police have said was responsible for shooting out vehicle windows near the popular fall gathering place.
At about 11:35 a.m. Sept. 18, town of Beloit police responded to 1718 W. Walters Road for a vehicle window smashed in. The reporting person said a neighbor shot out the vehicle window, the police department said.
Rowe was arrested for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. A search warrant was executed at 1600 W. Walters Road, and several firearms were confiscated.
Adams Publishing Group has received complaints from sources saying a neighbor of the Apple Hut has been causing damages to vehicles for years.
One source, who asked to remain anonymous, said his car was shot at three years ago while parking near the Apple Hut when he and his family were visiting the orchard.
Apple Hut owners John and Lori Jenson previously told APG they were cooperating with local police.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.