Court officials on Thursday set a preliminary hearing date for the Evansville man charged with shooting and killing a co-worker at a Janesville metal fabrication shop April 26.
Kevin L. Todd, 23, of Evansville, is scheduled to next appear in court at 8:45 a.m. June 13. He was charged last week with felony first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of 30-year-old Devon Hills of Janesville at Precision Drawn Metals. Conviction of first-degree intentional homicide comes with a mandatory life sentence.
Todd's initial appearance was held over two days, April 29 and Thursday. A judge ordered Todd held at the Rock County Jail on a $1 million bond April 29, according to online court records. Todd did not speak during Thursday's Zoom videoconference.
The shooting took place inside the shop and was witnessed by another co-worker, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on April 29. That co-worker told police she heard multiple gunshots and turned to see Todd holding a gun wrapped in a cloth, according to the complaint.
After shooting Hills, Todd fled the scene and drove back to his home in Evansville, where he retrieved another gun and told his grandmother that he had killed someone, according to the complaint.
Police arrested him near Orfordville 45 minutes after the shooting with six guns and $2,000 in cash in his car. He later told police his plan was to drive to Florida or New Orleans, according to the complaint.
Todd also told police he didn’t know the victim other than from work but that he intended to kill him because of what he considered to be bullying. None of the employees police interviewed substantiated that claim, according to the complaint.
In addition to the homicide charge, Todd faces three counts of first-degree endangering safety.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.