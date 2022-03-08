A federal judge in Wisconsin sentenced a New Mexico man to more than four years in prison to be followed by 20 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, according to a release from Timothy O'Shea, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Matthew Engelhardt, 33, of Roswell, New Mexico, was arrested in Janesville on June 30, 2021, after he had arranged to meet someone he thought was a teenage girl for sex in a retail store bathroom, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.
An undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old received a Facebook message from Engelhardt in April 2019 asking her to be his girlfriend and to have sex with him.
Online conversations continued on and off over the next two years, and in April 2021, Engelhardt told the undercover persona he would be traveling to Wisconsin in June and asked if she would see him. The two arranged to meet in Janesville.
On June 30, 2021, officers saw Engelhardt leave a motel in Janesville and go to the store where the meeting was arranged. He was found with a condom in his pocket.
The case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Janesville Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement, according to the release.
