ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva man charged with disorderly conduct in a suspected domestic abuse incident in June now faces charges in a 2014 incident involving the same woman.

Jake D. Murphy had been charged in the 2014 incident at the Thomas Motel in Elkhorn, but Walworth County Assistant District Attorney Haley Johnson said Thursday that a different prosecutor dismissed the case without prejudice, which meant charges could be refiled later.

In an email, she said that a June 11 incident in the town of Delavan involving Murphy and the same woman prompted her to review the older case again. She said she could not say why the original charges were dismissed.

On Sept. 12, Johnson charged Murphy, 28, of 754 Wells St., with strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse assessments, in the 2014 incident. Murphy is accused of choking and hitting a woman he knew because she could not have sex after a medical procedure.

According to the criminal complaint, Elkhorn police responded to the Thomas Motel on April 5, 2014, and spoke with a woman who said Murphy “choked” her and put her in a “half Nelson” chokehold.

When she tried to message a friend from her Kindle Fire, Murphy grabbed it and cracked the screen, the complaint states.

On June 11 this year, sheriff’s deputies responded to a town of Delavan home because the same woman said Murphy became angry over a child’s dentist appointment and repeatedly called and texted her, according to a separate complaint. The woman showed police the messages, which insinuated that Murphy would kill or harm her.

The woman told police that an intoxicated Murphy has showed up at the home multiple times, acted aggressively and yelled before leaving, the complaint states.

Murphy also destroyed a wooden well planter, threw a coffee cup at the woman’s car and threw a glass candle lid at her, the complaint states.

Murphy was charged Sept. 6 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse assessment in the June 11 incident.

He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 1:15 p.m. Friday.