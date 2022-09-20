A Beloit man who police say nearly hit a squad car while running a stop sign has been charged with his sixth OWI offense.
Kevin J. Olson, 43, was arrested after a city of Beloit police officer watched a driver run a stop sign just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Cleveland and Burton streets, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Friday. The officer had to hit the brakes on the squad car to avoid being hit by the offending vehicle, the complaint adds.
During a subsequent traffic stop, the police officer observed Olson’s eyes to be glossy and bloodshot and his speech was slurred. Olson admitted to drinking, the complaint states. When the officer asked Olson where he was going and how many alcoholic drinks he considered to be “a few,” Olson responded both times that it was “none of (the officer’s) business.”
Olson was also found to be driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, which he was ordered to install after being found guilty for previous OWI charges.
Olson’s blood was obtained with a search warrant after he did not voluntarily consent to field sobriety tests or a blood draw, according to the complaint.
Olson was found guilty in five previous OWI cases between 2005 and 2019, with three of the offenses taking place on the same day in January 2008. A sixth offense OWI is a Class G felony and carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a maximum fine of $25,000 or both if found guilty.
