Anthony Wahl

A Beloit man who police say nearly hit a squad car while running a stop sign has been charged with his sixth OWI offense.

Kevin J. Olson, 43, was arrested after a city of Beloit police officer watched a driver run a stop sign just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Cleveland and Burton streets, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Friday. The officer had to hit the brakes on the squad car to avoid being hit by the offending vehicle, the complaint adds.

